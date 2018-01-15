Floor collapse at Indonesia Stock Exchange injures dozens

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- More than 70 people sustained injuries Monday after a section of the Indonesia Stock Exchange building in Central Jakarta collapsed.

The collapse occurred in a hallway between two buildings a few minutes after the first trading session began, the stock exchange's director said. A statement from officials did not say what caused the collapse but police said they found no explosive devices.

A Jakarta police department spokesperson said emergency officials took at least 77 people to local hospitals, mostly with minor with injuries.

A hospital spokesperson said some of the patients had head and neck injuries, and bone fractures. Some of the injured included university students who were visiting the stock exchange at the time.

A tweet by the Indonesia Stock Exchange said the second session of Monday's trading will resume as usual.