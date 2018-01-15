10 dead in Colombia bridge collapse

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- At least 10 people are dead after a bridge collapsed in central Colombia on Monday, officials confirmed.

Colonel Jorge Diaz of Colombia's Civil Defense told El Espectador newspaper that nine people died at the site of the accident and one died while en route to a nearby hospital.

The victims were construction laborers. The bridge is part of a major infrastructure project located about 40 miles outside he capital city of Bogota that was expected to be completed later this year.

NBC News reported that the victims were working on a sewer system when the bridge collapsed. It's not clear how many workers were on the bride when it collapsed.

Local news reports say that search and rescue missions were still underway.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation.

In a tweet, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said his "solidarity is with the relatives of the victims."