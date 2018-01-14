One dead following 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Peru

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Peru Sunday morning, leaving at least one person dead and dozens injured.

A 55-year-old man died in the town of Yauca after being crushed by a rock, Yamila Osorio, governor of the southwestern city of Arequipa, announced on Twitter.

Osorio said at least 20 people also were injured in the quake.

Jorge Chavez, chief of Peru's Civil Defense Institute, initially said 65 people were injured and another person died in the town of Bella Union, but later rescinded the statement.

"The victim reportedly found in Bella Union has not been confirmed," Chavez said. "Officially, we only have one death."

The earthquake hit offshore at about 4:18 a.m. at a depth of 24.4 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Its epicenter was in the Pacific Ocean, 25 miles from the town of Acari.

Effects of the quake were also felt in Chile and the U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially forecasted possible tsunamis for both countries, before issuing a bulletin stating the threat had passed

"There is no longer a tsunami threat from this earthquake," the center said.

Homes collapsed and power was lost in the cities of Acari, Jaqui, Tanaca Yauza, Salamanca, Condesuyos and others, said Acari Mayor Jorge Alfonso De La Torre Velarde.

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said he would visit the affected region to "verify the magnitude of the damage and send the needed humanitarian aid."