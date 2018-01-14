Israel destroys mile-long tunnel connecting Gaza, Egypt

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces on Sunday said the air force destroyed a mile-long tunnel built by Hamas under Gaza, Israel and Egypt.

Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus told CNN the strike was carried out Saturday with "necessary coordination" with Egypt.

Sources told the Palestinian News Network no one was injured in the strike.

"This is a blatant violation of Israeli sovereignty, endangering the citizens of Israel and sabotaging the humanitarian efforts that Israel is making for the citizens of Gaza," an IDF statement read.

Israel said the tunnel was being used to smuggle weapons and militants from Egypt into the Gaza Strip in order to attack the Kerem Shalom crossing. The IDF also closed the crossing.

"The terrorist organization Hamas is responsible for everything happening in and out of the Gaza Strip," the IDF said.

Cornricus said that if the tunnel was only to smuggle harmless goods, there was no need for it to go under Kerem Shalom.

This is the third tunnel into Gaza Israel has destroyed in two months.