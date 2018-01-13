Iran promises 'severe' response to targeted U.S. sanctions

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Iran is pushing back against President Donald Trump's decision to levy sanctions against 14 individuals and entities, including the country's judiciary head.

Trump made the announcement Friday while simultaneously waiving sanctions against Iran in accordance with an international nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. In a statement, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin seemed to indicate that the targeted sanctions were a response to the Iranian government's efforts to quash anti-regime demonstrations in recent weeks.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said Saturday that including judiciary head Sadegh Amoli Larijani in those U.S. Treasury Department sanctions goes "way beyond all internationally accepted behavior red lines."

"Iran's response will be severe and all consequences of this hostile act will be the responsibility of the United States," it said.

Iran's state-owned PressTV said the ministry called Larijana's inclusion "illegal."

The U.S. Treasury Department also included the cyber warfare arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard and an Iranian helicopter manufacturer, among others, in its sanctions.