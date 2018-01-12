Dozens injured in protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Clashes between Palestinians protesting U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and Israeli forces left dozens injured Friday, Palestinian health officials said.

Palestinians held protests -- as they have done each Friday since Trump's announcement in December -- near border areas in the Gaza Strip, including in Rafah, Khan Younis, Gaza City, al-Bireh, Ramallah, Bethlehem, Qalqilyah, Jericho, Nabuls, Hebron and the al-Boreij refugee camp.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 43 Palestinians sustained injuries from live rounds and rubber-coated steel bullets, and 65 others underwent treatment for inhalation of tear gas. Haaretz reported a total of 176 Palestinians had injuries.

In addition to recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital in early December, Trump said the United States would move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"Israel is a sovereign nation with the right ... to determine its own capital," the president said at the time.

Friday's clashes came as thousands gathered in al-Maghazi for the funeral for a 16-year-old boy, Amir Abu Musaid, who was killed by Israeli forces during a protest east of al-Boreij refugee camp. He had been shot in the chest.

Another 16-year-old, Omar Qadous, also died from a gunshot injury Friday during protests near the villages of Iraq Burin and Til. Israeli forces said they fired upon the main instigator of a group of protesters who hurled rocks at the military. Palestinian Authority officials, though, said the soldiers fired without reason.