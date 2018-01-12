British train station evacuated, closed after massive morning fire

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A large fire broke out at a commuter rail station in Britain Friday morning, forcing evacuations and causing a major disruption in the morning commute.

About 60 firefighters fought the blaze at the Nottingham train station, about 130 miles north of London. Fire officials say the station will likely be closed for the rest of the day.

East Midlands Trains, which manages the station, posted a tweet advising commuters to stay away from the station and check its website for updates.

The fire broke out in the main concourse and spread to the roof. Along with station closure, the blaze caused several road closures nearby and disrupted airline passengers booked on flights early Friday at East Midlands Airport.

John Mills, Nottingham Fire and Rescue Service manager, said the fire is "more about complexity rather than size" because it burned continuously through voids, making it incredibly difficult for firefighters to find.

Mills said firefighters are using thermal imaging to make sure this fire is out because "crews can't physically see the orange flames we are trying to fight."

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.