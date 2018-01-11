Home / Top News / World News

French authorities recover jewels stolen from Ritz hotel

Jan. 11, 2018
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Authorities Thursday recovered all of the jewels stolen by axe-weilding robbers in a brazen heist from the Ritz Paris.

French police found a bag dropped by one of the five robbers containing the $5.62 million worth of jewels stolen from the five-star Paris hotel on Wednesday night.

Three men have been arrested for the heist, while two others remain at large.

The heist took place about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when the group entered the hotel wielding axes.

No one was injured, but witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and an officer used a Taser to stop the three suspects.

"I would say that this was a very violent, armed attack by a large, well-organized and professional gang," the mayor of Paris' 1st district, Jean-Francois Legaret, told CNN.

The car the two suspects used to flee the scene was found charred; authorities were able to match the wreckage by its license.

