Canada complains to WTO about U.S. trade duties

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Canada filed a far-reaching complaint with the World Trade Organization, accusing the United States of wrongdoing in its use of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties.

The 32-page complaint takes issue with the United States' countervailing duty investigations, which increased by 46 percent last year compared to 2016. The investigations can result in steeper tariffs for countries the United States determines are taking part in below-cost sales.

In October, for example, the U.S. Department of Commerce slapped an 80 percent anti-dumping duty on Bombardier's delivery of 100- to 150-seat C Series planes in the United States. Boeing accused the Canadian plane maker of selling the planes to Delta for low prices.

There have been similar trade disputes between the two countries over lumber and dairy.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Canada's complaint is "broad and ill-advised."

"Canada is acting against its own workers' and businesses' interests," he said. "Even if Canada succeeded on these groundless claims, other countries would primarily benefit, not Canada.

"For example, if the U.S. removed the orders listed in Canada's complaint, the flood of imports from China and other countries would negatively impact billions of dollars in Canadian exports to the United States, including nearly $9 billion in exports of steel and aluminum products and more than $2.5 billion in exports of wood and paper products."