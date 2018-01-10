Home / Top News / World News

Axe-wielding robbers take $5.62M in jewels from Paris' Ritz hotel

By Danielle Haynes   |  Jan. 10, 2018 at 6:09 PM
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Armed robbers stole $5.62 million worth of jewels from the Ritz Paris on Wednesday, leading police on a manhunt for two suspects.

A police spokesman said authorities arrested three suspects after the robbery around 6:30 p.m. French newspaper Le Parisien, cited by Britain's The Independent, said an officer used a Taser to stop the three suspects.

Two others absconded.

A witness told Sky News they heard multiple rounds of gunfire. The outlet also reported the suspects carried axes and no one was injured.

"World famous jewellers display their jewellery at the Ritz," a police spokesman told Sky News.

