Thai leader directs reporters' questions to cardboard cutout of himself

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Thailand Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has turned to a cardboard cutout of himself -- to avoid answering questions from the press.

Although Prayut appeared ready to take questions when he emerged for a press conference Monday, he told waiting journalists to direct questions at the life-sized image of himself.

"Whoever wants to take photos and ask about heated politics and conflicts, just ask this guy," the prime minister said before walking off.

Prayut avoided answering questions about violence in the south of Thailand and the country's controversial lèse-majesté laws, which forbid anyone from insulting the Thai monarchy.

Prayut's government has come under increased public pressure recently to hold democratic elections, nearly four years after he rose to power in a coup.

According to Human Rights Watch researcher Sunai Phasuk, Prayut has become known for his "contempt of media criticism and scrutiny" -- and the cutout adds to the "long list of his bizarre and bullying reactions to reporters."

The cardboard figure likely came from a recent children's visit to the prime minister's office and residence. It has become tradition for a cutout, called a "standee," to appear at Thailand's Government House on Children's Day for guests to take photos with.

Prayut, though refusing to answer political questions, did address 785 high-achieving children recruited by the Education Ministry and stressed the importance of children in politics.

"We have to revamp the whole of politics," he said "We have to engage young people with potential to get in line with 21st-century democracy. We also shouldn't be afraid of politics. We are politics. Everyone is involved in politics.

"I want stable government with good governance. There are some good politicians but we have to create a new generation of politicians."