Suicide bomber targets police in Kabul

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A suicide bomber targeting police forces in Kabul on Thursday killed at least 11 people and injured more than 20 others, Afghan security forces said.

The explosion happened near the 9th police district in the Bani Hesar area of the capital city. The Ministry of Public Health confirmed the casualties.

A resident told Pajhwok Afghan News that officers had gathered in the area after a crackdown on local shopkeepers dealing in illicit substances.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, though it comes about a week after the Islamic State took credit for an attack in the city that killed more than 40 people.