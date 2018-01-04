Mass overdose in Australia after backpackers snort date rape drug

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Nine people staying in an Australian hostel for backpackers were hospitalized after snorting hyoscine, known as a date rape drug. Three were critically ill.

The overdose happened Tuesday in a Victoria Park home in Western Australia. The seven men and two women, ages 21 to 25, were from France, Germany, Italy and Morocco.

Two men remained in the hospital in the intensive care unit Thursday and a woman, in an induced coma, was in serious condition. They suffered seizures, paralysis and hallucinations after snorting the drug, which was mailed to the house where they were staying.

One of the residents said he became paralyzed and was unable to scream for help.

The man later said the package containing the drug was addressed to someone else. But the group opened it and found a white powder with the word "scoop" written on the outside. They thought it was cocaine and divided it up into equal portions.

Hyoscine, a drug often used to assault or rob people because of its paralyzing effects, is also called scopolamine, which could have explained why the word "scoop" was written on the package.

The overdose left the travelers in a state of paralysis, unable to speak, hallucinating, with racing hearts and overheating bodies. They were able to get medical help after one of the residents who was out for the evening returned home and called for help.

Police said the investigation into the source of the drugs was continuing. Owners of the house are being investigated by the town's council because the residence was being used illegally as a backpacker hostel.