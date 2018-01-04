4 dead, scores injured as South Africa train collides with truck

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Four people were killed in South Africa's Free State province Thursday when a train collided with a truck, according to emergency officials.

Emergency rescue groups are reporting anywhere from 40 to 100 people were injured in the crash, which happened between the towns of Hennenman and Kroonstad.

Video footage of the crash shows a fire blazing through at least one carriage, near an overturned truck and car, and some of the evacuated passengers standing on the roadside with luggage.

The cause is under investigation, but one passenger told local media the truck failed to stop at a crossing.

The train, operated by Shosholoza Meyl, was traveling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg.