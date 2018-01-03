Home / Top News / World News

Peru bus crash death toll at 48

By Susan McFarland  |  Jan. 3, 2018 at 7:00 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- At least 48 people died Tuesday in Peru when a bus went over a cliff on a rocky beach north of Lima, authorities said.

Out of the 57 passengers, six people were hospitalized, said Lewis Mejia, a top Peruvian fire official. Three others were still missing on Wednesday.

The bus was struck by a tractor trailer shortly before noon along a stretch of road called Curva del Diablo, meaning The Devil's Bend in English, on the Pan-American Highway.

"It's very sad for us as a country to suffer an accident of this magnitude," Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said in a statement.

According to a preliminary investigation, both vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash, Transportation Minister Bruno Giuffra said.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Detectives warned Colorado police about suspect before attack on deputies Detectives warned Colorado police about suspect before attack on deputies
Israel gives African migrants 3 months to leave or face prison time Israel gives African migrants 3 months to leave or face prison time
At least 8 dead amid record-breaking cold snap At least 8 dead amid record-breaking cold snap
EPA fully or partly eliminates 7 Superfund sites EPA fully or partly eliminates 7 Superfund sites
Congress set for return to busy agenda that includes DACA, healthcare, gov't funding Congress set for return to busy agenda that includes DACA, healthcare, gov't funding