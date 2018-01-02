Home / Top News / World News

9 killed, dozens flee after Brazilian prison gangs clash

By Susan McFarland  |  Jan. 2, 2018 at 8:55 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- At least nine prisoners were killed and 14 were injured after rival gangs battled Monday at a Brazilian prison, according to authorities.

The riots began after a group of armed inmates invaded a wing controlled by a rival gang at a prison in Goias state. Officials said the attackers set mattresses ablaze, fired weapons and burned the bodies of the dead.

More than 100 prisoners escaped during the deadly clashes, which left one inmate decapitated. Officials say 29 of the 106 escapees were recaptured Monday. More than 125 others fled during the riots, but returned voluntarily.

Riots are common in Brazilian prisons, which are notoriously overcrowded.

One year ago, a prison riot at a penitentiary complex in Amazonas state caused 56 deaths. Dozens more died at a prisons in Roraima state and Rio Grande do Norte.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Trump's first tweet of 2018: U.S. 'foolishly' gave aid to Pakistan Trump's first tweet of 2018: U.S. 'foolishly' gave aid to Pakistan
Now legal, recreational marijuana hits stores in California Now legal, recreational marijuana hits stores in California
Chicago homicide rate decreased 16 percent in 2017 Chicago homicide rate decreased 16 percent in 2017
Pope calls on 'future of peace' for migrants Pope calls on 'future of peace' for migrants
Kim Jong Un extends olive branch to Seoul while threatening Washington with 'nuclear button' Kim Jong Un extends olive branch to Seoul while threatening Washington with 'nuclear button'