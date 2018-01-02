Home / Top News / World News

2 climbers die in fall at Cape Town's Table Mountain

By Danielle Haynes  |  Jan. 2, 2018 at 7:48 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A climber and his guide died while climbing Cape Town, South Africa's Table Mountain, stranding hundreds of other tourists at the top of the mountain during a rescue mission, officials said.

Another tourist who was part of the group was recovering Tuesday in a hospital after the incident Monday.

South African National Parks officials said the two Japanese tourists were climbing the mountain, a World Heritage Site that is flat on top like a table, along with a local guide.

"The male fell and apparently he pulled the other two down with him. The two males died and the female tourist survived. She was rescued by means of the cable car," SANParks spokeswoman Merle Collins said.

The Table Mountain Cableway, a cable car service that takes people up and down the mountain, said that because rescuers had to use the service to reach the three climbers, about 500 tourists were trapped at the top of the mountain until after midnight.

SANParks said it was investigating the cause of the deaths.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Now legal, recreational marijuana hits stores in California Now legal, recreational marijuana hits stores in California
Detectives warned Colorado police about suspect before attack on deputies Detectives warned Colorado police about suspect before attack on deputies
Chicago homicide rate decreased 16 percent in 2017 Chicago homicide rate decreased 16 percent in 2017
Congress set for return to busy agenda that includes DACA, healthcare, gov't funding Congress set for return to busy agenda that includes DACA, healthcare, gov't funding
18 states get minimum wage increase for 2018 18 states get minimum wage increase for 2018