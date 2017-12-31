U.S. tourist killed while on Christmas vacation in Mexico

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- An American tourist was gunned down in a popular resort town in Mexico on Thursday, according to reports.

Douglas Bradley, 50, was shot and killed while on Christmas vacation in Ixtapa, located on the Pacific Coast of southern Mexico. According to Mexico News Daily, witnesses told local media Bradley was chased by multiple attackers at around 4 a.m. Thursday morning before he was shot with a nine-millimeter gun.

No arrests have been made.

Bradley worked as an administrative services director for the City of Imperial Beach in southern California.

"Doug Bradley was loved by all that knew him," Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina said in a news release. "He was always positive, loved to surf and had helped to turn around the City of Imperial Beach financial management, as well as restructure city administration to make it more efficient and resident friendly. He will be missed by everyone who knew him and worked with him."

Dedina said Bradley lived in Playas de Tijuana in Mexico and crossed the U.SS.-Mexico border everyday for work.

"He was a true border resident," Dedina said on Twitter.

According to a report from the U.S. State Department, 843 Americans tourists died abroad in 2016 and 264 of those deaths occurred in Mexico. Of those 264, 75 were homicides, Newsweek reported.