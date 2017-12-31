Palestine recalls U.S. envoy following Trump Jerusalem decision

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Palestine recalled its envoy to the United States after President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki said Sunday, Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian Liberation Organization envoy to Washington D.C., will return for "consultations."

He said upon Zomlot's return discussions will take place "to set the decisions needed by the Palestinian leadership in the coming period regarding our relations with the U.S."

Trump made the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Dec. 6, resulting in days of protests.

The United Nations also overwhelmingly condemned the decision, declaring the recognition "null and void" by a vote of 128-9.

Palestinian officials had previously said they will "no longer accept" any peace plan put forward by the United States after the decision.

Zomlot is expected to return to "return to his normal work" once the consultations are completed, al-Malk said.

Palestine also recalled its ambassador to Pakistan, Walid Abu Ali, on Saturday after he stood with terrorism suspect Hafiz Saeed at a rally in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, called by Difa-e-Pakistan Council, a coalition of more than 40 radical Islamist parties, to condemn the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital instead of Tel Aviv.