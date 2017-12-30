Russian president calls for 'pragmatic cooperation' in New Year greeting to Trump

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin asked for "pragmatic cooperation" in a Christmas and New Year greeting to President Donald Trump, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Putin told Trump "in the current challenging international environment, it is especially important for Russia and the U.S. to engage in constructive dialogue with a view to enhancing global strategic stability and finding the best solutions to the global challenges and threats."

Putin also stressed the importance of "equality and mutual respect" as being the foundation for "developing bilateral relations."

"This would allow us to make progress in promoting pragmatic cooperation designed for the long term," Putin said.

Last year, Putin addressed President-elect Trump instead of President Barack Obama in the annual greetings, saying he hoped for a "whole new level" in the two countries' interaction.