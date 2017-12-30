Man who fathered 8 children with daughter gets 12 years in prison

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An Argentine man who fathered eight children by raping his daughter has received a prison sentence of 12 years and 8 months in the sex-slave case.

In the northern city of Santiago del Estero, three judges sentenced Wednesday Domingo Bulacio, 56, in the case spanning 22 years until his arrest in January 2016. He was known as "the monster of Villa Balnearia,"

Her daughter testified she became his sex slave at 11 years old after her mother left their home.

"At 6 years old, my dad told me 'you're going to be my wife' and at 16 I had the first child," she testified.

The victim known locally as Antonia said she was forced to "take the role of her mother" after two other siblings were sent away to live with other family members.

"From the moment my mum left home I became my father's wife," she said in a report by the International Business Times. "He would hit me and used to chase me round the house with a lump of wood when he saw me chatting to a neighbor or simply wanted to abuse me.

"He threatened me constantly and I always feared for my life. He told me he would kill me if I said anything."

DNA tests confirmed that Bulacio was the father of eight children his daughter gave birth to.

Despite being the victim, she said she's received death threats from family members.

"I am very afraid for my life and that of my children, because today I receive threats from my father's brothers," she said to Nuevo Diario in 2016.

Bulacio fled after the case was reported to police. Forty-five days later he was detained.

"I was not the only one, there are relatives of his who do the same to their sisters and daughters," the victim, now aged 30, told El Liberal newspaper after the trial.

In 2009, Josef Fritzl who was convicted at age 82 of imprisoning and raping his daughter in a Austrian cellar over a 24-year period. Elisabeth gave birth to seven of his children.