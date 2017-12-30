Liberia's president-elect vows to end corruption, says country is 'open for business'

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- During his first public address, Liberian President-elect George Weah on Saturday said the nation is "open for business" and called for Liberians living abroad to return home.

The former soccer player defeated his opponent, Joseph Boakai, on Thursday, elections officials said.

Weah replaced Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as president, who was a joint recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011 for fighting for women's rights. His win marks Liberia's first democratic handover in more than 70 years.

During Weah's speech at Coalition for Democratic Change party headquarters, he vowed to tackle corruption.

"Those chosen to serve will and must be dedicated to the ideas of grassroots social transformation ... persons looking to treat the Liberian people through menace of corruption will have no place in this administration," Weah said.

He also promised to improve the lives of the people, protect rights and expand the country's revenue. "To investors, we say Liberia is open for business," he said.