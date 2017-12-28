Fire at India's Kamala Mills shopping complex kills at least 14

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A fire at a shopping complex in India killed more than a dozen people on Thursday, local authorities said.

At least 14 people were killed when the fire started at the 1 Above restaurant on the top floor of Mumbai's Kamala Mills restaurant and shopping complex.

Officials said at least 12 women were among the dead as many of the victims died from suffocation after becoming trapped as they attempted to find shelter in the bathroom area.

A total of 12 people were admitted to the hospital following the incident, including one in critical condition, according to The Indian Express.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind offered condolences to the victims and their families on Twitter.

"Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue ops," he wrote.