St. Petersburg, Russia, shop explosion injures several

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- An explosion at a shopping and entertainment center in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Wednesday left at least 10 people injured, emergency officials said.

The improvised explosive device with power equivalent to 200 grams of TNT went off inside a grocery store locker room where customers can leave their bags. A source told Russian news agency Sputnik the explosive device did not result in a fire nor did it result in heavy damage.

"There was a bang. Emergency personnel are already on the scene. The evacuation has been completed," a local Emergencies Ministry official told Russia's state-run news agency, Tass.

Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said investigators were working to determine those responsible for the blast.

"At the moment the store is closed, buyers and staff have been evacuated. Special services are working at the scene. There is no more detailed information at the moment," she said.

St. Petersburg's deputy governor's office said emergency officials transported nine people to hospitals.