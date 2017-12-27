Home / Top News / World News

Don't meddle in presidential election, Russia's Foreign Ministry tells U.S.

By Ed Adamczyk  |  Dec. 27, 2017 at 2:48 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman warned the United States to avoid involvement in upcoming Russian presidential elections.

President Vladimir Putin is expected to win his fourth term in office on March 18. He faces weak competition, and the strongest rival, opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was barred from running because he is a convicted felon. Navalny maintains his embezzlement conviction was politically motivated retribution for his reform and anti-corruption campaigns and says he will appeal the ruling.

The warning by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova came on Wednesday. Several days earlier, Clay Noel, a U.S. State Department foreign policy specialist, told the Russian news agency Tass that he was concerned over "restrictions on independent voices" in the Russian election by Russia's Central Election Commission.

Zakharova said Noel's comments constituted meddling in the election campaign.

"This statement by the U.S. Department of State, which I'm sure will not be the only one, is a direct interference into the electoral process and the state's domestic affairs. The funniest thing about it is that this statement was made by the same people who put the foreign agent label on RT and Sputnik, persecuted Russian media worldwide and invested vast sums in 'countering Russian propaganda,'" she said.

RT and Sputnik are Russian news websites which the State Department regards, since November, as foreign agents.

Several Congressional and intelligence investigations were opened after the U.S. intelligence community said Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Portion of famous White House tree to be cut down Portion of famous White House tree to be cut down
In first interview since leaving office, Obama warns of social media 'dangers' In first interview since leaving office, Obama warns of social media 'dangers'
Russia establishing permanent presence at two Syrian bases Russia establishing permanent presence at two Syrian bases
S. Korea-Japan 'comfort women' deal secretly brokered to avoid backlash S. Korea-Japan 'comfort women' deal secretly brokered to avoid backlash
Library of Congress to be more selective about Twitter archives Library of Congress to be more selective about Twitter archives