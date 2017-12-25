At least 10 dead in Kabul suicide bomb attack

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- At least 10 people are dead after a suicide bomber detonated explosives in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday morning, officials said.

The attack occurred in the heavily-fortified Abdullaq Square area of Kabul's Shash Darak neighborhood. The attacker was targeting the office of the National Directorate of Security, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said. The office is near the U.S. embassy and several other diplomatic missions.

Civilians and NDS personnel were among those killed in the attack, which occurred as people were traveling to work. At least five others were injured, Saleem Rasooli, Kabul hospital director, said. They included people passing in a car as the attacker, who was on foot, detonated the explosives.

The Islamic State took responsibility for the attack.

Similar attacks have become commonplace in the city. Armed gunmen overran a Kabul television station in November, killing two and injuring four others. All the attackers died in the three-hour siege, Kabul police said.