A Cat & Jack Infant-Toddler One-Piece Rashguard Swimsuit is being recalled by Target over concerns that detached pieces could be a choking hazard. Photo courtesy of the Consumer Product Safety Commission

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Big-box retailer Target announced it is recalling some infant and toddler clothes because they could present a choking hazard for children.

The company said the snaps on Cloud Island infant rompers and Cat & Jack Infant-Toddler One-Piece Rashguard Swimsuits can break or detach. Those incidents can present chokings or lacerations, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall covers about 299,000 rompers that were offered for sale between July 2019 and October and made for infant sizes ranging from newborn to 12 months.

There have been 16 reports of the snaps breaking, detaching or being missing from the rompers, including one report of scratches and another of pinching a child.

The Rashguard swimsuit had similar issues.

"The firm has received 27 reports of the snaps breaking or detaching, including one report of a laceration," CPSC said. "Consumers should immediately take the recalled one-piece Rashguard swimsuits away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund."

The commission said consumers that purchased the swimsuit on Target.com can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return it.