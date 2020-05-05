European countries' and the flag of Europe fly in front of the seat of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. File Photo by Patrick Seeger/EPA-EFE

May 5 (UPI) -- The past three years have severely strained the European Union alliance and no reprieve appears to be in sight. While Germany practiced austerity, politicians of Greece, Italy and Spain -- lacking fiscal prudence -- continually expected bailout loans from the north.

The British exit from the EU has been a negotiating nightmare made somewhat easier by the British never having accepted the euro for monetary exchange. As Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is winding down her political career, France is having to assume the primary leadership role.

The mass migrations of Middle East refugees continue to place housing and financial burdens on EU countries. Italy and Greece have borne much of the brunt of refugees coming across the Mediterranean Sea. Unrelated to the refugee crisis, Italy is being hit the hardest by the coronavirus. Instead of rushing medical assistance to Italy, other EU nations are focused on self-protection.

Feeling abandoned by the EU, Italians are questioning the value of their membership. In response to record unemployment, local government needs, and being forced to fend for themselves, some Italian cities have commenced printing their own currency.

A departure from the EU by Italy could trigger a domino effect, starting with Spain, whose citizens also feel abandoned in the pandemic.

Having several times conducted business at its Brussels headquarters and testified before an EU committee, I am not surprised that its leadership is not conducting a self-examination that could reveal itself as a primary source of its own problems.

Instead, to give the impression of continuing relevance, the EU is considering adding new nations that have yet to meet full-membership criteria. A primary example is Albania, a Balkan country of 3 million people located directly across the Adriatic Sea from the boot heel of Italy. In the late 1990s, the citizens replaced Chinese-allied communist rule with democracy. In March, formal negotiations for full membership were approved by EU leadership.

Albania does not come close to EU standards outlined in the Copenhagen Criteria. The biggest problem for Albania is deep-rooted organized crime. Albania's media corporation, Top Channel -- which is accused of selective coverage due to its questionable government ties -- reports the bonds between Italian and Albanian mafias really make them one organization.

Albania's leading media operation is an organization that should be trusted in fighting for reform and openness in government but instead has become a propaganda operation protecting corrupt officials and preventing exposure of their involvement with mafia organizations. The details of favored contracts, kickbacks and special concessions have all being hidden from the public. The most blatant involves the mayor's office of Albania's capital, Tirana.

One man, Klodian Zoto, together with his partner Mirel Mertiri, also known as the Shadow Man of the Incinerators, is thought to be the link between Albanian government officials and the Waste Mafia. He has leveraged his connections to Erion Veliaj, the mayor of Tirana, to influence everything from favorable contracts for his friends to favorable court rulings.

Capitalism and introduction into Western life brought massive disposable trash. Not letting a good opportunity pass, Albania's Waste Mafia was born. Awarding of removal contracts resulted in kickbacks to the approving political leaders and high profits to the corporation owners, with taxpayers picking up the expensive tab.

Albania has no equivalent to America's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The passing and enforcement of such a law would put a serious dent into the profits of Albanian politicians. Referring to Albania's corrupt element as the "underworld" would be a mistake. For the most part, the corrupt elements are out in the open, controlling all levels of government, while still conducting criminal enterprises.

Corruption within the executive and legislative branches of Albanian government extends into the judicial branch. Ardian Dvorani, chairman of the Supreme Court, is beyond his five-year term limit but refuses to vacate. Last winter, President Ilir Meta filed charges against Dvorani for abuse of office and misappropriation of a public office or title. These charges are still being batted around inside a broken system where rule of law is ignored and decisions are based upon political and financial ties.

There was a glimmer of hope two years ago when Fatmir Xhafai served as Albania's minister of interior. His initiative to investigate all judges and prosecutors, specifically focusing on unexplained wealth, resulted in over 20 resignations.

In March 2018, he was in Washington, D.C. working to build a stronger relationship with the FBI to fight Albania's involvement in international crime and money laundering. Breaking down deep-rooted corruption comes with a lot of push-back. In October 2018, Xhafai suddenly resigned, to continue his fight for reform from outside the government.

Any organization that lowers its standards and accepts members solely for the sake of numbers is making a serious mistake. Undeserved acceptance of Albania into the EU will reward the ignoring of the rule of law, lack of government transparency and further open European borders to flourishing criminal mafias.

Fifteen years ago, the world was entertained by watching on television the fictional adventures of The Sopranos. There is nothing entertaining when multilayered criminal organizations run an entire country at the expense of its honest citizens.

It will also not be entertaining should that same country be allowed into the EU without a completely reformed government. The EU needs to fix itself to prevent further defections and ensure applicant countries do the same prior to acceptance. Failure to do either will result in further EU meltdown.

Ret. Col. Wes Martin has worked with senior officials of the European Union and government of Albania and has served in law enforcement positions around the world. He holds an MBA in international politics and business.