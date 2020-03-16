Trending Stories

France closes non-essential public places to curb coronavirus
More than 50% cases, deaths of coronavirus outside mainland China
Biden and Sanders spar, criticize Trump in first one-on-one debate
Judge blocks Trump rule expected to cut food stamps from nearly 700,000
COVID-19: CDC urges events of 50 people or more to be canceled for 8 weeks
Moments from Lady Gaga's music career
