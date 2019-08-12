Trending Stories

Severe thunderstorms, flooding to impact the U.S. Midwest
Pentagon identifies Marine killed in Iraq
Heritage Yellowstone Park bison to join Montana tribal herds
Escaped prisoner, murder suspect captured in Tennessee
Armed man at Missouri Walmart said he was conducting a 'social experiment'

Photo Gallery

 
El Paso, Texas, mourns after mass shooting

Latest News

At least 44 dead after Typhoon Lekima hits China twice
'Lion King' remake passes 'Frozen' as highest grossing animated film
Iran threatens war if Israeli warships enter the Persian Gulf
Orioles beat Astros with walk-off homer after embarrassing loss
Sanders, de Blasio, Weld take 'soapbox' at Iowa State Fair
 
Back to Article
/