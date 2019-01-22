Trending Stories

Kamala Harris announces run for president
Proposed law would give legal status to undocumented farmworkers
Police officer killed in Alabama while serving warrant
Trump warns Pelosi to 'be careful' after rejecting shutdown proposal
Weather accounts for 6 deaths nationwide, hampers travel

Photo Gallery

 
Betty White turns 97: A look back

Latest News

Argentine soccer star missing after plane vanishes over English Channel
'True Lies' star Tom Arnold splits from wife
Study: Drug company payments to doctors may increase opioid prescribing
Joel Embiid swats James Harden, stares him down
Victoria Beckham launches new Reebok collection
 
Back to Article
/