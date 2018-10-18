Trending Stories

Marine who saved 20 lives during Vietnam receives Medal of Honor
Sen. Heitkamp campaign ad used sexual assault victims' names without permission
Hungary's homeless population face jail time for sleeping on the street
Trump warns Honduras over migrant 'caravan' heading to U.S.
Antibiotic-resistant salmonella linked to chicken sickens 92

Photo Gallery

 
2,000-year-old stone inscription on display in Jerusalem

Latest News

Highway crashes up in states that legalized marijuana, study says
Northrop contracted for electronics upgrades on Growler, Prowler
Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra say baby No. 3 is a girl
Fantasy Football: Week 7 quarterback rankings
Trump to Mexico: Stop migration 'onslaught' or I'll shut down U.S. border
 
Back to Article
/