Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds up the winner's trophy after he beat Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina in straight sets in their Men's Singles Final match on Sunday. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the winner's trophy. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Djokovic is hugged by family and friends in the players.'s box. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Djokovic celebrates his win in 3 sets against del Potro. Djokovic won 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
"I would like to congratulate Juan Martin for what he has done in the last four or five years," Djokovic said
in his post-match interview. "With his wrist injuries, with coming back and still having faith and belief in himself that one day he is going to be a top player and he is going to be fighting for Grand Slams and I really wish him all the best. I know one day he is going to be here again with the champions trophy." Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
Djokovic won his 14th career Grand Slam. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
Djokovic hits a return to del Potro in the Men's Final. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
del Potro hits a return to Djokovic. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
Djokovic is now tied for third all-time with Pete Sampras for majors on the men's circuit. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Naomi Osaka of Japan holds the championship trophy at at the Top of the Rock observation deck in Rockefeller Center one day after defeating Serena Williams and winning the US Open Women's Final in New York City on Sunday. Osaka won the 2018 US Open in straight sets and became the first Japanese woman in history to win a major singles championship. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Naomi Osaka of Japan kisses the championship trophy after winning the U.S. Open Women's Final in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams stands behind Naomi Osaka of Japan who holds the championship trophy after defeating Williams winning the US Open Women's Final in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams comforts Naomi Osaka of Japan during the trophy ceremony after instructing the crowd not to boo after a controversial ending to the match. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams wipes her face while addressing the crowd after losing to Naomi Osaka of Japan in a match in which she was assessed a loss of game penalty. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Naomi Osaka of Japan and Serena Williams embrace after Osaka defeated her in their Woman's Singles Final match in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts after match point defeating Serena Williams and winning the US Open Women's Final in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Naomi Osaka of Japan hits a backhand on route to defeating Serena Williams and winning the US Open Women's Final. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts after getting a point to set up match point as she plays Serena Williams of the United States in their Woman's Singles Final match. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams of the United States serves to Naomi Osaka of Japan in their Woman's Singles Final match. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Naomi Osaka of Japan pumps her fist after winning a point before defeating Serena Williams at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams hits a running return in the first set of her match against Naomi Osaka of Japan in the Women's Final. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Naomi Osaka of Japan stretches out to return a ball to Serena Williams in the Women's Final in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Officials talk with Serena Williams of the United States (right) after chair umpire Carlos Ramos gave a game to Naomi Osaka of Japan for a rule infraction in their Woman's Singles Final match. Williams was assessed a warning for receiving coaching and two penalties for smashing her racket and arguing with the chair umpire. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams points her finger in an argument with chair umpire Carlos Ramos. Ramos issued Williams a warning for receiving coaching, which Williams denied. She went on to demand an apology from Ramos. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams reacts after losing a point in the 2nd set of her match against Naomi Osaka of Japan for smashing her racket after receiving a warning for receiving coaching. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams breaks her racket in the 2nd set of her match against Naomi Osaka of Japan in the Women's Final in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships. She was penalized with a loss of point as chair umpire Carlos Ramos assessed it was her second infraction. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Naomi Osaka of Japan serves to Serena Williams of the United States in their Woman's Singles Final match. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Naomi Osaka of Japan waves when she is introduced before defeating Serena Williams and winning the US Open Women's Final in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams hits a forehand in her straight sets semifinal victory over Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia on Thursday. Serena won 6-3, 6-0 and advanced to the finals. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Williams celebrates after she beat Sevastova. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Sevastova serves in her straight sets semifinal defeat to Williams. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Williams shakes hands with Sevastova (L) after she beat her in straight sets. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts after beating Madison Keys of the United States in straight sets in their semi-final match on Thursday. Osaka won 6-2, 6-4. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Osaka shakes hands with Keys (L) after defeating her. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Keys returns a shot by Osaka in their semi-final match. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Madison Keys of the USA reacts after defeating Carla Suárez Navarro of Spain in two straight sets of their quarter-final match on Wednesday. Keys won 6-4, 6-3. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Suárez serves to Keys in the first set of their quarter-final match. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after defeating John Millman of Australia in three straight sets of their quarter-final match on Wednesday. Djokovic won 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Djokovic (L) and Millman meet at the net at the conclusion of their match. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Naomi Osaka of Japan returns a shot from Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine in their quarter-final match on Wednesday. Osaka won 6-1, 6-1. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Tsurenko serves to Osaka in their quarter-final match. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Osaka (R) shakes hands with Tsurenko after she beat her in straight sets in their quarter-final match. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Osaka of Japan reacts after she beat Tsurenko. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Kei Nishikori of Japan serves to Marin Cilic of Croatia in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Cilic serves in the quarterfinals against Nishikori. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams celebrates after match point in her straight sets quarterfinal match victory over Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic on Tuesday. Williams won 6-4, 6-3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Williams serves in her straight sets quarterfinal match victory over Pliskova. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Pliskova reaches for a forehand in her straight sets quarterfinal defeat to Williams. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid watch Williams defeat Pliskova. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rafael Nadal of Spain hugs Dominic Thiem of Austria after defeating him in a 5th set tiebreak in his quarterfinal match on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Thiem hits a forehand in his quarterfinal match against Nadal. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Nadal hits a forehand in his quarterfinal match against Thiem. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra watch Thiem play Nadal. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts after losing a game to John Millman of Australia in their fourth round match on Monday. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Federer returns a shot from Millman in their fourth round match. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Millman returns a shot from Federer in their 4th round match. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Millman shakes hands with Federer after he beat him in four sets in the fourth-set tie-break. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain celebrates after beating Maria Sharapova of Russia 6-4, 6-3 in their fourth round match. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Sharapova returns a shot from Suarez Navarro in their fourth round match. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Suarez Navarro is congratulated by Sharapova after Navarro won. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Joao Sousa of Portugal in the third set of their fourth round match. Djokovic won 6-3, 6-4, 6-3. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Sousa returns the ball to Djokovic in the third set of their fourth round match. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Djokovic celebrates after defeating Sousa. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany returns the ball to Kei Nishikori of Japan in the second set of their fourth round match. Nishikori won 6-3, 6-3, 7-5. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Nishikori serves to Kohlschreiber in the first set of their fourth round match. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Sloane Stephens of the United States reacts after winning a game against Elise Mertens of Belgium in the second set of their fourth round match on Sunday. Stephens won 6-3, 6-3. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Mertens returns the ball to Stephens in the first set of their fourth round match. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams serves in her third set of the fourth round victory over Kaia Kanepi of Estonia on Sunday. Williams won 0-6, 6-4, 3-6. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kanepi hits a backhand to Williams. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Williams serves to Kanepi. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves in his fourth set fourth round victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Basilashvili hits a backhand in his fourth set fourth round defeat to Nadal. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Novak Djokovic hits a backhand to Richard Gasquet of France in the third round on Saturday. Djokovic won 6-2, 6-3, 6-3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Richard Gasquet of France hits a forehand to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the 3rd round in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on September 1, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Maria Sharapova of Russia celebrates after winning a game in her third round match victory over Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia. Sharapova won 6-3, 6-2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Ostapenko sits with a towel on her head during a changeover in her third round match defeat to Sharapova. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kei Nishikori of Japan returns the ball to Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in the first set of their third round match on Saturday. Nishikori won, 4-6, 4-6, 7-5, 1-6. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Schwartzman returns a ball Nishikori in the first set of their third round match. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Alexander Zverev of Germany returns the ball to Philipp Kohlschreiber, also of Germany, in the first set of their third round match. Kohlschreiber won. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Kohlschreiber returns the ball to Zverev in the first set of their third round match. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams serves in her straight sets victory over Venus Williams in the third round on Friday. Serena Williams won 6-1, 6-2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Venus Williams hits a backhand to Serena Williams in the third round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams waves after her straight sets victory over Venus Williams. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams meets her sister Venus Williams at net after her straight sets victory. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
NFL Free Agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick puts his fist in the air when fans applaud for him as he watches Serena Williams play Venus Williams in the third round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Karen Khachanov of Russia chases down a ball and hits a return between his legs in the fourth set of his four set defeat to Rafael Nadal in the third round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Nadal hits a forehand in his four set victory over Khachanov. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a forehand in her match against Sorana Cirstea of Romania. Sharapova won 6-2, 7-5. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Sharapova warms up on the court after she is introduced before her second round match against Cirstea on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Cirstea hits a forehand to Sharapova. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada hits a backhand in her straight sets defeat to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic. Vondroušová won 6-4, 6-3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Bouchard throws her racket after losing a point in her straight sets defeat. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Roger Federer of Switzerland runs to the net in his match against Benoit Paire of France. Federer won 7-5, 6-4, 6-4. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Paire hits a forehand to Federer. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Nicolas Mahut of France serves in his straight sets defeat Alexander Zverev of Germany in the second round. Zverev won 6-4, 6-4, 6-2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Zverev serves in his straight sets victory over Mahut. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Angelique Kerber of Germany serves in her third set victory over Johanna Larsson of Sweden. Kerber won 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Larsson reacts after losing to Kerber. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams serves in her straight sets victory over Carina Witthoft of Germany in the second round on Wednesday. Williams won 6-2, 6-2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Williams hits a forehand in her game against Witthoft. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Witthoft hits a forehand to Williams. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rafael Nadal of Spain pumps his fist after winning a point in the second set of his match against Vasek Pospisil of Canada. Nadal won 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina celebrates after match point in his second round victory over Denis Kudla. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a ball behind the back to Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in the first round on Tuesday. Federer won 6-2, 6-2, 6-4. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Nishioka returns a ball in his first round match against Federer. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves in his first round match against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary. Djokovic won 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Djokovic serves in his first round match against Fucsovics. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams of the United States serves in her first-round match victory over Magda Linette of Poland on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Katie Couric of "CBS Evening News" watches Williams defeat Linette. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Editor in chief of Vogue Anna Wintour watches Williams defeat Linette. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a forehand in his first-round match against David Ferrer of Spain. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Sloane Stephens of the United States pumps her fist after winning a point in her straight sets victory over Evgeniya Rodina of Russia. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Venus Williams of the United States reacts after missing the ball hit by Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in their first-round match. Williams won 6-3,7-5,6-3. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Kuznetsova loses her footing after missing the serve from Venus Williams. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Venus Williams (L) and Kuznetsova shake hands at the conclusion of their first-round match. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Grammy Award winner Kelly Clarkson performs at the opening ceremony. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Maxwell sings the National Anthem at the opening ceremony. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo