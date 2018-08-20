Trending Stories

Trump slams D.C. officials for parade's 'ridiculous' $92M price tag
Storm hits Backstreet Boys concert venue in Oklahoma; 14 injured
Decades after desegregation, James Meredith fighting for America's 'moral character'
On This Day: Gorbachev removed in coup
Tornado uncovers hidden historic buildings in small Iowa town

Photo Gallery

 
Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin through the years

Latest News

Ancient Mayan deforestation hurt carbon reserves
Jordan Rodgers celebrates 30th birthday with JoJo Fletcher
Scuba diver rescues shark with net caught in mouth
Colorado man wins $500,000 after $250,000 lottery jackpot
'Double Dare' to kick off live tour in October
 
Back to Article
/