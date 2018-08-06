Trending Stories

Hurricane Hector expected to miss Hawaii as it strengthens
Pompeo presses Turkey's top diplomat to release pastor held for failed coup
Carr Fire: PG&E employee killed working to restore service
Judge: Trump administration must reinstate DACA
3 NATO troops killed in Afghanistan suicide blast

Photo Gallery

 
Happy birthday 'Harry Potter:' The cast through the years

Latest News

North Korea crops damaged, International Red Cross says
Lockheed contracted for Trident II missile production
Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi beats New York Yankees on walk-off
Greek emergency chiefs resign amid blame for wildfires that killed 91
Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick robs Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor of homer
 
