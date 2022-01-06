Trending
Updated: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:05 PM

Winter snow storm blankets NYC(10 images)

Heavy snow blew into New York City and the surrounding tri-state area on Friday. The region was under a winter weather advisory until noon.

People enjoy the snow covered trees in Central Park after a snow storm in New York City on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A fast-moving snowstorm blanketed parts of New York City and surrounding region with as much as 9 inches of snow in some areas. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A pedestrian takes photos of the pond surrounded by snow covered trees in Central Park. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Gapstow Bridge is surrounded by snow-covered trees in Central Park. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
