Top News - US Photos
Updated: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:05 PM
Winter snow storm blankets NYC
Heavy snow blew into New York City and the surrounding tri-state area on Friday. The region was under a
winter weather advisory
until noon.
People enjoy the snow covered trees in Central Park after a snow storm in New York City on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A fast-moving snowstorm blanketed parts of New York City and surrounding region with as much as 9 inches of snow in some areas. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A pedestrian takes photos of the pond surrounded by snow covered trees in Central Park. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Gapstow Bridge is surrounded by snow-covered trees in Central Park. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
