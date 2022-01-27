Willow the cat latest in line of presidential pets: a look back(14 images)
Throughout the history of the U.S. presidency, many pets have been along for the ride. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are the latest to uphold the tradition, joined in the White House by a dog and a cat named Willow. Here's a look at presidential pets through the years.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have added a cat named Willow to the White House household, announced January 8, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jill Biden/Twitter
Willow is a 2-year-old gray short-haired tabby with white stripes. Photo courtesy of Jill Biden/Twitter
The Bidens sit with their dog, Commander, a German shepherd puppy, during a video meeting with U.S. troops from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Christmas Day, 2021. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI
Presidential dogs Sunny and Bo attend the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, hosted by their humans President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, on the South Lawn of the White House on April 21, 2014. Pool Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI