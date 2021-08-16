The White House unveiled first lady Jill Biden's Christmas decorations on November 29, 2021. This year's theme is "Gifts from the Heart," a message of unity, healing and gratitude. Decor elements include 41 Christmas trees, 78,750 holiday lights and over 10,000 ornaments, and this year includes iridescent doves and shooting stars representing peace and light brought by frontline workers and first responders during the pandemic. Here's a look at the decorations.