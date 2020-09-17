Sections
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Sept. 19, 2020 at 12:52 PM
Washington, D.C., mourns Ruth Bader Ginsburg
(17 images)
Mourners gathered outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., on September 18-19, 2020, to show mark the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Mourners pay their respects for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Mourners write messages thanking Ginsburg for her influence. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Ginsburg died at 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer Friday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Former President Bill Clinton nominated Ginsburg to the high court in 1993. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Ginsburg suffered multiple bouts of cancer and other illnesses in recent years. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Ginsburg was known for wearing a necklace known as her "dissenting collar," when she disapproved of a ruling. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
President Donald Trump ordered flags to be flown at half staff. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
