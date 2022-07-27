Wall of Remembrance added to Korean War Veterans Memorial(8 images)
A Wall of Remembrance has been added to the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington. It was dedicated in a ceremony on Wednesday in observance of National Korean War Armistice Day. The wall features the names of more than 36,000 Americans who died supporting the war and more than 7,100 Koreans.
A man points to a name on the Wall of Remembrance, an addition to the Korean War Veterans Memorial from the National Parks Service and the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation. The wall was dedicated on July 27. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI