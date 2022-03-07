Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on Bloody Sunday anniversary (7 images)
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., to commemorate the 57th anniversary of Bloody Sunday on March 6, 2022. Bloody Sunday was a part of the civil rights protest marches from Selma to Montgomery in 1965 when Alabama state troopers attacked protesters on the bridge.
Charles Mauldin (L), Vice President Kamala Harris (C) and Kendra Angion stand side by side as they cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., to commemorate the anniversary of Bloody Sunday on March 6, 2022. Photo by Andi Rice/UPI
The Rev. Al Sharpton was one of many speakers who focused on on civil rights history. Bloody Sunday was a peaceful protest of 1965 that was given its name when Alabama state troopers attacked protesters with batons and tear gas, severely injuring many in the crowd. Photo by Andi Rice/UPI