Vice President Kamala Harris addresses Indiana lawmakers on abortion rights(10 images)
Vice President Kamala Harris addresses Indiana state lawmakers during a roundtable discussion on abortion rights at the Indianapolis State Library on Monday. The state legislature began a special session on a Republican bill to ban abortion.
Vice President Kamala Harris addresses Indiana state legislators during a roundtable discussion on abortion rights at the Indianapolis State Library on July 25. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
Indiana is the first state to hold a special session on abortion and joins about a dozen others that have banned the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade last month. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI