Top News - US Photos
Updated: July 25, 2022 at 3:17 PM

Vice President Kamala Harris addresses Indiana lawmakers on abortion rights(10 images)

Vice President Kamala Harris addresses Indiana state lawmakers during a roundtable discussion on abortion rights at the Indianapolis State Library on Monday. The state legislature began a special session on a Republican bill to ban abortion.

Vice President Kamala Harris addresses Indiana state legislators during a roundtable discussion on abortion rights at the Indianapolis State Library on July 25. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
Indiana is the first state to hold a special session on abortion and joins about a dozen others that have banned the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade last month. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
Demonstrators on both sides of the issue rally outside the Indianapolis State Library where Harris was meeting with state legislators. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
Harris criticized the Republican proposal to ban abortion in the state and said most women do not realize they are pregnant until they are unable to access an abortion. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
