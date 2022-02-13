Top News
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:55 PM
Valentine's Day at the White House
Children from a Washington, D.C., elementary school celebrate Valentine's Day with first lady Jill Biden at the White House on February 14, 2022.
First lady Jill Biden poses with students for photos in front of a giant valentine placed on the north lawn of the White House on Monday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Biden holds hands with students. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Students gather around the first lady. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Biden walks with students near the White House. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
