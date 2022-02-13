Trending
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:55 PM

Valentine's Day at the White House(7 images)

Children from a Washington, D.C., elementary school celebrate Valentine's Day with first lady Jill Biden at the White House on February 14, 2022.

First lady Jill Biden poses with students for photos in front of a giant valentine placed on the north lawn of the White House on Monday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
Biden holds hands with students. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
Students gather around the first lady. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
Biden walks with students near the White House. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
