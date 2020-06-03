U.S. protests death of George Floyd in police custody(57 images)
Protests broke out in cities across the United States the week of May 25, 2020, and have lasted for days, after a white police officer in Minneapolis was recorded kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man. Floyd died and the officer has been charged with third-degree murder.
Healthcare workers gather in Times Square for the 7 p.m. daily "Thank You Hour" to honor essential medical workers and to protest on Blackout Tuesday in New York City on June 2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The spire at the top of One World Trade Center is dark for Blackout Tuesday as police officers in riot gear stop protesters from entering Manhattan in New York City on June 2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI