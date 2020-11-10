U.S. honors military service on Veterans Day(11 images)
Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the United States, observed annually on November 11 to honor military service members. President Donald Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday. Here's a look at scenes from some observances.
President Donald Trump visits Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia to mark Veterans Day. It was a rare public appearance since his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden. Pool Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI