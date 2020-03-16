The novel coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic is spreading across the United States. People are discouraged (even banned in some places) from large gatherings, public spaces are closing, store shelves are empty, with long lines in grocery stores and travel is limited. Here are some scenes from across America. See more from around the world here.
Commuters walk in a scarcely populated Grand Central Station terminal during the morning rush hour on March 16 in New York City. Over a million New York City public school children are staying home with the first day of closure of public schools. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Traders work on the the floor of the New York Stock Exchange after the opening bell on Wall Street in New York City on March 16. Trading was briefing halted after the fall of several indices. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI