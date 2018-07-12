License photo | Permalink

Arriving at the White House on October 3, 1972, after spending the night at Camp David, Md., are from left to right, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Debrynin, National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger (hidden), Soviet Foreign Minister Andrei Gromyko, President Richard Nixon and Secretary of State William Rogers. In a ceremony in the Executive Mansion, Nixon and Gromyko signed and exchanged two documents that brought into full effect the strategic arms limitation agreements between the two superpowers. UPI File Photo