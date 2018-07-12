Home / Top News - US Photos / U.S.-Russia summits through the years

U.S.-Russia summits through the years (27 images)

The upcoming summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki follows decades of tradition of summits between these two nations. Look back at the meetings through the years.
Updated: July 12, 2018 at 3:58 PM
World leaders at the Yalta Conference from left to right, Soviet leader Josef Stalin, U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt on February 9, 1945. Decisions made at this conference influenced the rebuilding of Europe after WWII. They were held on the grounds of Livadio Palace in Yalta, Crimea. Standing behind are Lord Leathers, Anthony Eden, Edward Settinius, Alexander Cadogan, V.M. Molotov and Averill Harriman. UPI File Photo
Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev (R) shouts "This is my America" at a New York cabbie from his window at the Russian U.N. delegation's headquarters during the 1960 United Nations' General Assembly. File Photo by Gary Haynes/UPI
Arriving at the White House on October 3, 1972, after spending the night at Camp David, Md., are from left to right, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Debrynin, National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger (hidden), Soviet Foreign Minister Andrei Gromyko, President Richard Nixon and Secretary of State William Rogers. In a ceremony in the Executive Mansion, Nixon and Gromyko signed and exchanged two documents that brought into full effect the strategic arms limitation agreements between the two superpowers. UPI File Photo
Soviet Communist Party Chief Leonid Brezhnev (L) claps his hands high with Nixon at his side following welcoming ceremonies for the Russian leader at the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 18, 1973. UPI File Photo
U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (L) joins President Richard Nixon and Russian leaders in a toast after the signing of agreements at the Kremlin on July 3, 1974 following a seven-day summit. The Soviets are (L-R) President Nikolai Podgorny, Communist Party Chairman Leonid Brezhnev and Premier Alexei Kosygin. UPI File Photo
President Gerald Ford (L), signs a Joint Communique with Soviet General Secretary Leonid I. Brezhnev in the conference hall of the Okeansky Sanitarium in Vladivostok, U.S.S.R., on November 24, 1974. File Photo by David Hume Kennerly/Gerald R. Ford Library/UPI
At their first summit meeting in Geneva, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev shake hands center stage for a joint communique at the conclusion that paved the way for an easing of U.S.-U.S.S.R. tensions on November 21, 1985. File Photo by Larry Rubenstein/UPI
