Voters across the United States headed to the polls for the last day to vote in the race for president, as well as other federal, state and local offices on November 3, 2020. The campaign between GOP President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, is one of the most divisive in modern history. Some 96 million people had voted before Election Day.
President Donald Trump gestures to his guests after making a statement to the nation as his supporters look on in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. early on Wednesday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI