Nancy Pelosi holds the hand of her granddaughter Bella Kaufmann Pelosi as she jumps in joy after the announcement of Pelosi's return as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on January 3. She is the first official to return to the position since Sam Rayburn in 1955. She became the nation's first female House speaker when she took the gavel in 2007. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI