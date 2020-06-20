Sections
Top News - US Photos
Updated: June 20, 2020 at 3:21 PM
Trump holds first campaign rally in Tulsa since start of pandemic
Thousands gathered in Tulsa, Okla., for President Donald Trump's first campaign rally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The event took place June 20, 2020, at the BOK Center.
A vendor selling Trump apparel assists a rally attendee outside the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on June 20, 2020. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
Attendees gather outside the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., for Trump's first
campaign rally
since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
The Oklahoma Supreme Court declined Saturday to enforce mandatory 6-foot social distancing and facial coverings at the rally. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
Organizers expect the BOK Center to be filled to capacity -- 19,000. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
A couple from Washington, D.C., wait outside the BOK Center. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
The Tulsa, Okla., rally is Trump's first since March 2 in Charlotte, N.C. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
President Trump originally planned the rally for June 19, but rescheduled it so it didn't coincide with Juneteenth. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
